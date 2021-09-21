Local Listings
Portales man gets max sentence for Allsup’s shooting

Oracio Ornelas, age 40, of Portales, was sentenced to twelve and one-half (12 ½) years in the Department of Corrections for Aggravated Battery (deadly weapon) and Receipt, Transportation or Possession of a Firearm or Destructive Device by a Felon.(Ninth Judicial District Attorney's Office)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PORTALES, New Mexico (KCBD) - A 40-year-old Portales man was given the maximum sentence on Monday for a shooting that seriously injured a man who was washing his windshield at an Allsup’s.

On June 2, 2020, Portales police were called to the Allsup’s on 2nd and Ave. J for shots fired. When they arrived, police found a victim shot in the chest. Police say while the victim was at the gas pumps attempting to wash his windshield, Oracio Ornelas approached the man yelling profanities and asking if he wanted to fight. Ornelas got closer to the man, pulled a gun from his waistband and shot the victim in the chest at close range.

The victim had never seen Ornelas before and suspected Ornelas to be high on methamphetamine.

Ornelas was sentenced to 12 and a half years in the Department of Corrections for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, receipt and transportation or possession of a firearm by a felon. He was found guilty by a jury on June 15, 2021.

The maximum sentence includes an eight-year habitual offender enhancement.

Ornelas is required to serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible to receive good time.

