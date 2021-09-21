Sentencing date set for Lubbock man who pleaded guilty to attempted enticement of a minor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A sentencing date has been set for a Lubbock man who pleaded guilty in August to attempted enticement of a minor.

According to court documents, Pedro Duarte, Jr. tried to contact who he believed to be a 15-year-old boy online, on or around May 4.

Duarte exchanged messages, sending sexually explicit descriptions and making plans to meet with the boy.

When Duarte arrived at the address, he was arrested and subsequently interviewed by agents from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The factual resume states Duarte admitted and agreed that he believed he was talking to a 15-year-old and he used the internet in an attempt to “persuade, induce, entice, and coerce” a minor into sexual activity.

Sentencing has been set for December 16, 2021, at the US Courthouse in Lubbock.

Duarte faces 10 years to life in prison, five years to live of supervised release, and has to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.