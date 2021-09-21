Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Sentencing date set for Lubbock man who pleaded guilty to attempted enticement of a minor

Se declara culpable de cargos federales
Se declara culpable de cargos federales(MGN)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A sentencing date has been set for a Lubbock man who pleaded guilty in August to attempted enticement of a minor.

According to court documents, Pedro Duarte, Jr. tried to contact who he believed to be a 15-year-old boy online, on or around May 4.

Duarte exchanged messages, sending sexually explicit descriptions and making plans to meet with the boy.

When Duarte arrived at the address, he was arrested and subsequently interviewed by agents from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The factual resume states Duarte admitted and agreed that he believed he was talking to a 15-year-old and he used the internet in an attempt to “persuade, induce, entice, and coerce” a minor into sexual activity.

Sentencing has been set for December 16, 2021, at the US Courthouse in Lubbock.

Duarte faces 10 years to life in prison, five years to live of supervised release, and has to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Paul White, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography after...
Judge accepts guilty plea for Jason White
Shane Smith was the Chief Financial Officer for Reagor-Dykes Auto Group.
Shane Smith, Steven Reinhart expected to testify in Bart Reagor trial
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
LP&L power outage 42nd and Memphis
Power restored near 42nd and Memphis after crash
Parking garage at Raider Park
WATCH: Lubbock delivery driver plummets 7 floors in broken elevator

Latest News

Bart Reagor leaving federal court on Aug. 3, 2020 (Source: KCBD Video)
Judge denies Bart Reagor’s motion to dismiss bank fraud charges
Reese Hamsmith
Rep. Arrington introduces button battery law
Lubbock Fire Rescue teams assigned to Station 4 and those with paramedic certifications will...
City budget includes new certification pay for Lubbock Fire Rescue gear care team, paramedics
KCBD Consider This with Dan Jackson
Consider This: Bad business at Lubbock County