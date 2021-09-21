Three in custody after running from traffic stop in central Lubbock
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have located subjects who ran after an attempted traffic stop near 50th Street and Avenue P.
According to Lubbock Police, officers tried to stop a vehicle, when those in the car ran from LPD.
Police say firearms were possibly found in the car, but they don’t know if the subjects were armed.
Officers established a perimeter. Police spotted another vehicle believed to be related and followed them to the 3400 block of 41st Street, where three subjects have been taken into custody.
This is a developing story, stay with KCBD for more details as they become available.
