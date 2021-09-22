Local Listings
2 months in new home, family loses house, vehicle, dogs in fire

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TAHOKA, Texas (KCBD) - Two months after Cassie Caudill and her family moved into their home between Lubbock and Tahoka, they are forced to start over after a fire destroyed their home and everything inside, a vehicle... and took the lives of their beloved dogs.

The Tahoka Volunteer Fire Department Chief, Bryan Reynolds, says the fire happened about nine miles north of Tahoka around 9:30 p.m.

The family went to eat dinner and returned to find their home in flames.

Chief Reynolds said when they arrived on scene, there was heavy smoke coming from all sides with the heaviest damage in the kitchen and living room. The rest of the house has severe smoke damage. One of their vehicles parked near the house was damaged from the fire and the heat.

Family and friends set up a GoFundMe account to help replace what they lost.

“When we pulled into our driveway we never expected to find our home and everything we worked for in flames, with our four legged babies trapped inside,” said Caudill on their GoFundMe page.

Cassie told KCBD they’re needing prayers from everyone. She said, “We will be ok. We just need people to uplift us in prayer.”

Friends of the family say they’re needing to replace everything, but especially for their 2-year-old child; like clothes, toys, etc.

The family is also accepting Venmo donations to @cass_caudill.

