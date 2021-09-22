Local Listings
40-50 degree temps in the morning give way to beautiful afternoon skies(KCBD)
By John Robison
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A very chilly start to our day, as expected, with lows in the 40s to low 50s over the South Plains. The combination of clear skies, light winds and dry air allowed for significant cooling.

It will be cool again in the morning lows in the 40s in the northwest and in the low 50s from Lubbock to the south and east.

Tomorrow afternoon will be beautiful, again, with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. In fact, the remainder of the week will be sunny and warm with similar daytime highs. The nighttime lows will continue to be on the cool side staying in the mid 50s.

As for the extended forecast, clouds will be on the increase by Sunday along with rain chances.

We’ll see the afternoon temps lower by Monday thru Wednesday of next week.

