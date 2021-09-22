Attempted lumber theft leads LSO deputies on chase in South Lubbock, suspect at large

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A suspect is a large after a Lubbock County Sheriffs deputy located a suspicious vehicle in South Lubbock attempting to steal lumber from a home under construction.

At around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, a suspicious vehicle and trailer were found parked next to the home in the 17500 block of CR 19000. Deputies say a Dodge Durango with a red trailer sped off and led to a chase. The Dodge and trailer were found in a cornfield near CR 1300 and Woodrow Road, just west of FM 179. The suspect evaded arrest and is currently still at large, according to the LCSO.

Deputies describe the suspect as a slender Hispanic male with short hair possibly bald. The lumber was recovered and returned to the contractor at the original residence.

