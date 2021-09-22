Battle of The Bands: 40 schools are left
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We started with 48 area schools in the Battle of the Bands and 40 are left to compete for the $3,000 Grand Prize.
This past week: Lubbock Christian, Frenship, Loop and Tahoka advanced to the Sweet 16 with first round wins.
Up for the vote this week at kcbd.com/bands:
Slaton vs. Olton. vs. Sudan
Plains vs. Littlefield vs. Springlake-Earth
Monterey vs. Jayton vs. Plainview
Idalou vs. Seminole vs. Post
One vote per minute is allowed.
Voting is open until 3pm next Wednesday.
The Battle of the Bands is sponsored by Sonic and South Plains College.
