Battle of The Bands: 40 schools are left

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We started with 48 area schools in the Battle of the Bands and 40 are left to compete for the $3,000 Grand Prize.

This past week: Lubbock Christian, Frenship, Loop and Tahoka advanced to the Sweet 16 with first round wins.

Up for the vote this week at kcbd.com/bands:

Slaton vs. Olton. vs. Sudan

Plains vs. Littlefield vs. Springlake-Earth

Monterey vs. Jayton vs. Plainview

Idalou vs. Seminole vs. Post

One vote per minute is allowed.

Voting is open until 3pm next Wednesday.

The Battle of the Bands is sponsored by Sonic and South Plains College.

