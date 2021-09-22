Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Battle of The Bands: 40 schools are left

By Pete Christy
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We started with 48 area schools in the Battle of the Bands and 40 are left to compete for the $3,000 Grand Prize.

This past week: Lubbock Christian, Frenship, Loop and Tahoka advanced to the Sweet 16 with first round wins.

Up for the vote this week at kcbd.com/bands:

Slaton vs. Olton. vs. Sudan

Plains vs. Littlefield vs. Springlake-Earth

Monterey vs. Jayton vs. Plainview

Idalou vs. Seminole vs. Post

Lubbock Christian, Frenship, Loop and Tahoka advanced to the Sweet 16 with first round wins.
Lubbock Christian, Frenship, Loop and Tahoka advanced to the Sweet 16 with first round wins.(KCBD)

One vote per minute is allowed.

Voting is open until 3pm next Wednesday.

The Battle of the Bands is sponsored by Sonic and South Plains College.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect was caught by a police K-9 after a foot chase in South Lubbock.
Police K-9 catches suspect after foot chase in South Lubbock
Three in custody after running from traffic stop in central Lubbock
Two identified from Tuesday chase in central Lubbock
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Attempted lumber theft leads LSO deputies on chase in South Lubbock, suspect at large
Bart Reagor arrives at Amarillo federal courthouse on April 26, 2021.
Bart Reagor will not use ‘advice of counsel’ defense in federal bank fraud trial

Latest News

Texas Tech Football
Tilt in Morgantown slated for 2:30 p.m. start on ESPN2
J’s Salsa and United Supermarkets presented a check to the Culver Foundation on Sunday at...
J’s Salsa, United Supermarkets present check to Culver Foundation
The Texas Tech baseball team held its first team practice of the fall on Sunday, guided by 10th...
Texas Tech baseball holds first fall practice of 2021
In their week four matchup against the Tulia Hornets, the Mules won 35-31 to improve their...
End Zone Team of the Week: Muleshoe Mules