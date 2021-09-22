Biologists Remind Hunters of New CWD Zone in Lubbock Area

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As deer hunting season approaches, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission has approved a zone encompassing parts of Lubbock, Lynn, Crosby and Garza counties in response to February’s discovery of Chronic Wasting Disease in mule deer populations in Buffalo Springs.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Outdoor Annual detailed regulations for the 2021-22 hunting seasons, including Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) zones established in and around Hunt, Kaufman, Lubbock, Matagorda, Uvalde, and Van Zandt counties.

CWD is a fatal disease that has been discovered in white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk, and red deer in localized portions of Texas.

Boundaries of the Lubbock zone begin at the intersection of State Highway (S.H.) 207 and Farm to Market (F.M.) 211 in Garza County; then west along F.M. 211 to U.S. Highway (U.S.) 87 in Lynn County; then north along U.S. 87 to F.M. 41 in Lubbock County; then west along F.M. 41 to F.M. 179; then north along F.M. 179 to F.M. 2641; thence east along F.M. 2641 to U.S. 62/82; thence east along U.S. 62/82 to S.H. 207 in Crosby County; thence south along S.H. 207 to F.M. 211 in Garza County.

This hunting season, all CWD-susceptible species harvested within the zone will be required to have tissue samples collected for CWD testing within 48 hours of harvest.

Appointments for collecting samples can be made with a TPWD technician Friday through Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., by calling (806) 476-9741. On dates that are closed, call (806) 368-1233 to make arrangement for animals to be sampled.

Susceptible species include white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk, and various non-native deer species.

In addition to the mandatory sampling requirements, carcass movement restrictions will be in place for the new CWD zone. CWD-susceptible species carcasses or parts of carcasses cannot be transported out of the CWD zone except:

Cut quarters with all brain and spinal cord tissue removed

Boned meat/cut and wrapped — Texas regulations do not allow processing beyond quarters until reaching your final destination (possessor’s personal residence or commercial facility/private cold storage)

Caped hides with skull not attached

Skull plate with antlers attached and cleaned of all soft tissue

Finished taxidermy products

The skinned or unskinned head of a susceptible species may be transported to a taxidermist (with a Deer Head Waiver), provided all brain material, soft tissue, spinal column and any unused portions of the head are disposed of in a landfill in Texas permitted by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). The waiver should be kept on your person or with the deer head until it reaches the taxidermist. Download the Deer Head Waiver form to transport the intact head or obtain from a TPWD CWD check station.

Hunters bringing intact deer heads into Texas from a state or country with CWD should also have this waiver.

Hunters who are successful outside the Lubbock CWD zone are encouraged to voluntarily help Texas Parks and Wildlife with the CWD sampling effort. Hunters outside the zone can contact a TPWD biologist in their area to learn more about how to provide a sample from their harvested animal.

Questions about the CWD testing requirements and carcass movement restrictions can be directed to the TPWD Lubbock Regional Office at 806-761-4940.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.