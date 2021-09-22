COVID-19: Lubbock reports two additional deaths, 273 new cases on Tuesday

Local Listings
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting two additional deaths and 273 new cases on Tuesday.

These new cases along with the recovered bring the total active cases reported by the city to 5,347. The City’s dashboard is reporting 56,490 total recoveries.

A total of 62,667 cases have been reported by the City of Lubbock, with 830 total deaths since Pandemic reporting began.

The State has reported as of Monday, 237 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Lubbock’s 22-county Trauma Service Area B (TSA), occupying 16.61 percent of total hospital capacity. The State reported 57 adult COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, and 12 pediatric COVID-19 patients hospitalized for the area.

The Lubbock Health Department reported 177 hospitalized with 52 ICU patients for Lubbock County on Monday. 14 of those hospitalized are vaccinated.

A total of 126,456 Lubbock County residents have been vaccinated, up 1,034 from Friday’s report.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has also reported 56.54% of Lubbock County’s population over 12 years old have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 14,562,000 people fully vaccinated in the State.

According to the City of Lubbock, the following vaccines are available:

Moderna - Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church

Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Health Department, 806 18th Street, operating 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Testing is also available at Clapp Park, 4500 Avenue U, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For further questions, please call the City of Lubbock Health Department at 806-775-2933.

Appointments for the Moderna vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933 and walking in will be accepted.

PFIZER APPOINTMENTS: The vaccine is available at no charge, regardless of insurance status to those who are at least 12 years old. Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for children between 12 and 17 years of age or older.

Appointments for the Pfizer vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON:

Appointments for single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

