Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Judge denies Reagor’s request

  • A federal judge denied a request to drop the bank fraud charges against Bart Reagor
  • His attorney claimed the charges did not specify a scheme

Three arrested after car chase

  • Police arrested one person after they bailed out of a car near 58th and Ave. P
  • The other suspects got into another car and fled to 41st and Indiana where officers arrested them after a foot chase

President Biden to host COVID-19 summit

  • The president will host a virtual summit on the pandemic Wednesday with other world leaders
  • The summit comes after he President Biden addressed the UN general assembly where he called for global cooperation to combat the disease

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines and Steve Divine along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect was caught by a police K-9 after a foot chase in South Lubbock.
Police K-9 catches suspect after foot chase in South Lubbock
Three in custody after running from traffic stop in central Lubbock
Three in custody after running from traffic stop in central Lubbock
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Masked Rider saddlebags (Source: Texas Tech)
Another year of record enrollment at Texas Tech University
Shane Smith was the Chief Financial Officer for Reagor-Dykes Auto Group.
Shane Smith, Steven Reinhart expected to testify in Bart Reagor trial

Latest News

House passes stopgap funding
KCBD Daybreak Today - Wednesday, Sept. 22
Daybreak Today at 6
Daybreak Today at 6 - Wednesday, Sept. 22
In August, they lost one of their own. But its grief has been made into a remarkable rallying...
Lynn County Healthcare System employees rally to benefit late co-worker
Bart Reagor leaving federal court on Aug. 3, 2020 (Source: KCBD Video)
Judge denies Bart Reagor’s motion to dismiss bank fraud charges