Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

Judge denies Reagor’s request

A federal judge denied a request to drop the bank fraud charges against Bart Reagor

His attorney claimed the charges did not specify a scheme

Three arrested after car chase

Police arrested one person after they bailed out of a car near 58th and Ave. P

The other suspects got into another car and fled to 41st and Indiana where officers arrested them after a foot chase

President Biden to host COVID-19 summit

The president will host a virtual summit on the pandemic Wednesday with other world leaders

The summit comes after he President Biden addressed the UN general assembly where he called for global cooperation to combat the disease

