First day of fall forecast!

A very chilly start to the day with morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The coolest temperature clocked in this morning at the airport was 46 degrees, which happens to be the coolest we have been since May 12. Despite the cool start, we will warm up quite a bit this afternoon into the 70s and 80s. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day today and winds not nearly as breezy as they were yesterday.

Tomorrow will be a bit warmer than today with a high of 85 degrees in Lubbock. Mid to upper 80s will stick around through the next several days, with overnight lows in the 50s. So cool, crisp mornings ahead with sunny and warm afternoons.

Autumnal Equinox

The first day of fall, or the Autumnal Equinox, begins at 2:21 pm on Wednesday, September 22. This is when day and night are almost equal and when the sun is directly over the equator, meaning we have around 12 hours of daylight. This only happens 2 times a year- the start of the spring and fall seasons. Going forward, our sunrises will be later and our sunsets will be earlier, until the start of the winter season.

