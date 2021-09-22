Flatland Film Festival featuring West Texas talent, Thursday through Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Flatland Film Festival kicks off Thursday through Saturday at the LHUCA Firehouse Theatre.

The festival features all genres of film in both long and short film formats, along with a filmmaker panel.

The movies come from all over the world, featuring different parts of Texas and different parts of West Texas.

Recent Texas Tech graduate Bradley Garcia directed and acted in the film “The Shadows Are Upon Us.”

The black and white film uses Texas Tech actors, one of whom is deaf. The suspenseful short film was shot in the summer of 2020 when the pandemic peaked and racial tensions were high. The area around his parents’ home was desolate, making it the perfect spot for a horror film about a man sneaking into a couple’s home.

“I made the best of it and came to my parents’ property here and we shot it and we made it what it is,” Garcia said. “I feel like hopefully down the road, some filmmakers will pay attention to West Texas and use what we have to offer.”

The festival will also feature “Concerning Deities And Rain,” a film by local producer Paul Hunton. It’s an abstract piece about man’s spiritual relationship with rain, a specific theme we see in West Texas

“You probably drive around Lubbock a lot and see signs that say pray for rain. We’re an agriculture-based economy here in Lubbock and in the surrounding area, so rain matters a lot,” Hunton said.

You can purchase tickets and see the film schedule here.

