Free vaccinations, immunizations on Walmart Wellness Day, Saturday, Sept. 25

Walmart Wellness Day
Walmart Wellness Day(wsaz.com)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - All Lubbock Walmart locations will be offering COVID vaccines, flu shots, and other immunizations for free during Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday, Sept. 25.

All these Lubbock locations will be participating, along with Levelland and Plainview:

  • Lubbock Supercenter, 11415 Quaker Ave
  • Lubbock Supercenter, 6315 82nd St
  • Lubbock Neighborhood Market, 9809 University Ave
  • Lubbock Supercenter, 4215 S Loop 289
  • Lubbock Supercenter, 702 W Loop 289
  • Lubbock Supercenter, 1911 Marsha Sharp Fwy

Details from Walmart here:

As the country continues to make health and safety a top priority in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and with the anticipation of a busy flu season, Walmart is focused on providing accessible and affordable immunizations and vaccines for customers.

Walmart’s quarterly Wellness Day on Saturday, Sept. 25 will turn into a special immunization event in more than 4,700 pharmacies across the country. Customers can walk-in to receive a variety of immunizations from COVID-19 to flu to any of the others we offer

Our goal is to make this easy and convenient. Insurance is not required to receive your COVID-19 vaccination, which is available at no cost, and other vaccines are covered under most major insurance plans.

During this free, one-day event, families can get all the below in one easy location:

Flu shots and no-cost COVID-19 vaccines

Affordable immunizations, including measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox), HPV, tetanus, whooping cough (TDAP) and more at pharmacies nationwide.

Wellness resources + opportunity to talk with pharmacists

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

