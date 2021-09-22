Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Gov. Abbott announces additional items for third special session

Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott.(Gov Greg Abbott / YouTube)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today submitted a message to the Secretary of the Senate identifying two additional agenda items for the Third Special Session that began Monday, September 20.

“These two additional agenda items are crucial to improving the quality of life for all Texans,” said Governor Abbott. “I look forward to working with my partners in the Legislature to pass these additional items that will lower property taxes and keep Texans safe.”

Additional agenda items for the Third Special Session include:

  • Legislation providing additional property-tax relief for Texans.
  • Legislation proposing a constitutional amendment to further protect the safety of the community, law enforcement, and victims, from accused criminals who may be released on bail, including by giving magistrates the discretion to deny bail under some circumstances to people accused of certain violent, sexual, or trafficking offenses.

View the Governor’s message. 

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the Office of the Governor.

Most Read

A suspect was caught by a police K-9 after a foot chase in South Lubbock.
Police K-9 catches suspect after foot chase in South Lubbock
Three in custody after running from traffic stop in central Lubbock
Three in custody after running from traffic stop in central Lubbock
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Masked Rider saddlebags (Source: Texas Tech)
Another year of record enrollment at Texas Tech University
Bart Reagor arrives at Amarillo federal courthouse on April 26, 2021.
Bart Reagor will not use ‘advice of counsel’ defense in federal bank fraud trial

Latest News

Attempted lumber theft leads LSO deputies on chase in South Lubbock, suspect at large
LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. to purchase five McGavock dealerships in Texas.
LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. purchases 5 McGavock dealerships
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - Wednesday, Sept. 22
House passes stopgap funding
KCBD Daybreak Today - Wednesday, Sept. 22