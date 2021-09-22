Local Listings
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick statement on Fair Sports for Women and Girls Act

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (Source: Texas Tribune)
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (Source: Texas Tribune)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Provided by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

AUSTIN - Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued this statement today following the passage of Senate Bill 3, the Fair Sports for Women and Girls Act, by Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock:

“Women have fought for equality in sports for decades, and they have achieved enormous success along the way. It is not fair to allow boys to compete in girls’ sports because, statistically, boys run faster, jump higher and throw farther. In Texas, we refuse to deny any woman or girl athlete the right to compete on a level playing field, and to be the best in their sport.

“We cannot allow our women to be pushed out of athletic scholarships and out of sporting excellence. This is the fourth time we have passed this bill out of the Senate this year, and we will continue passing this bill until it finally becomes law in Texas.”

