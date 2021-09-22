Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock Woman Takes Reese’s Law to Capitol Hill

By Karin McCay
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A milestone in Washington DC today for a Lubbock woman who has worked hard to turn her tragedy into a lifesaver for other families.

You remember Trista Hamsmith, whose daughter Reese died last December after swallowing a button battery.

She has been on a mission since then to convince battery companies to make those tiny batteries safer.

Today, Lubbock Congressman Jodey Arrington and Representative Robin Kelley introduced Reese’s Law on Capitol Hill.

Arrington told a crowd gathered there this morning, “We’ve got to act and act now. I suspect we can get bipartisan support to get this thing through and hopefully protect the lives of the many Reese’s out there.”

In a zoom call today, Trista explained to me what Reese’s Law involves. “So for Reese’s Law, what we want is for any item containing a button battery to have a secure closure. It would also require any button batteries to be in childproof packaging, all of them. The third thing is stronger warnings on items containing the button batteries about what could happen.”

Trista also said she couldn’t be happier about the reception in Washington. The hope is that the Consumer Product Safety Commission will develop stricter standards in manufacturing button batteries.

Of course, this is just the first step.

Now that the bill has been introduced, she says she looks forward to the day when President Biden signs it into law.

In the meantime, Trista wants to remind parents of the danger. Last year alone, nearly 8,000 children were treated in emergency rooms after swallowing a battery that could get lodged and damage the lining of the esophagus within a half hour.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Smith was the Chief Financial Officer for Reagor-Dykes Auto Group.
Shane Smith, Steven Reinhart expected to testify in Bart Reagor trial
Jason Paul White, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography after...
Judge accepts guilty plea for Jason White
A suspect was caught by a police K-9 after a foot chase in South Lubbock.
Police K-9 catches suspect after foot chase in South Lubbock
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
LP&L power outage 42nd and Memphis
Power restored near 42nd and Memphis after crash

Latest News

The Texas Education Agency quietly announced Friday that school districts once again cannot...
Texas’ ban on school mask mandates draws federal investigation for possibly violating the rights of students with disabilities
COVID-19: Lubbock reports two additional deaths, 273 new cases on Tuesday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports two additional deaths, 273 new cases on Tuesday
Lubbock Woman Takes Reese’s Law to Capitol Hill
Lubbock Woman Takes Reese’s Law to Capitol Hill
urgent care
Long waits at emergency rooms due to staffing, bed shortage