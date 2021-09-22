Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Toddler injured in possible drive-by shooting Monday night

Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is investigating a Monday night shooting that injured a two-year-old male.

Lubbock Police were called to University Medical Center at 10:06 p.m. for reports of a child who was transported by private vehicle to the emergency room with moderate injuries.

Through the course of the investigation, while initial reports indicate there was a drive-by-shooting that led to the child’s injuries, at this time detectives are still working to determine if a drive-by-shooting took place.

The investigation is on-going.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect was caught by a police K-9 after a foot chase in South Lubbock.
Police K-9 catches suspect after foot chase in South Lubbock
Three in custody after running from traffic stop in central Lubbock
Three in custody after running from traffic stop in central Lubbock
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Masked Rider saddlebags (Source: Texas Tech)
Another year of record enrollment at Texas Tech University
Bart Reagor arrives at Amarillo federal courthouse on April 26, 2021.
Bart Reagor will not use ‘advice of counsel’ defense in federal bank fraud trial

Latest News

KCBD Noon Notebook - Wednesday, Sept. 22
Noon Notebook - Author Thomas Fellows discusses 'Alone at the Lunch Table'
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Wednesday, Sept. 22
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Wednesday, Sept. 22
KCBD News at Noon - Wednesday, Sept . 22
KCBD News at Noon - Wednesday, Sept . 22
Attempted lumber theft leads LSO deputies on chase in South Lubbock, suspect at large