Toddler injured in possible drive-by shooting Monday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is investigating a Monday night shooting that injured a two-year-old male.

Lubbock Police were called to University Medical Center at 10:06 p.m. for reports of a child who was transported by private vehicle to the emergency room with moderate injuries.

Through the course of the investigation, while initial reports indicate there was a drive-by-shooting that led to the child’s injuries, at this time detectives are still working to determine if a drive-by-shooting took place.

The investigation is on-going.

