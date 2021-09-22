Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Two identified from Tuesday chase in central Lubbock

Three in custody after running from traffic stop in central Lubbock
Three in custody after running from traffic stop in central Lubbock(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have identified two arrested after running from a traffic stop and leading police on a brief chase through central Lubbock.

On Tuesday afternoon, Police located subjects who ran after an attempted traffic stop near 50th Street and Avenue P.

Police say firearms were possibly found in the car, but they have not confirmed whether the subjects were armed when they fled the stop.

After attempting to locate the subjects, Police spotted another vehicle believed to be related and followed them to the 3400 block of 41st Street.

Cyrus Tzehaie, 17, and Demodric Briley, 19, have been identified by authorities after they were...
Cyrus Tzehaie, 17, and Demodric Briley, 19, have been identified by authorities after they were arrested in connection to this chase.(Lubbock Police)

Cyrus Tzehaie, 17, and Demodric Briley, 19, have been identified by authorities after they were arrested in connection to this chase.

This is a developing story, stay with KCBD for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect was caught by a police K-9 after a foot chase in South Lubbock.
Police K-9 catches suspect after foot chase in South Lubbock
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Attempted lumber theft leads LSO deputies on chase in South Lubbock, suspect at large
Bart Reagor arrives at Amarillo federal courthouse on April 26, 2021.
Bart Reagor will not use ‘advice of counsel’ defense in federal bank fraud trial

Latest News

Lubbock County Commissioners discuss ARPA funding
Lubbock County begins developing community application process for $60 million COVID relief funds
COVID-19: Lubbock reports four additional deaths, 155 new cases on Wednesday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports four additional deaths, 155 new cases on Wednesday
Walmart Wellness Day
Free vaccinations, immunizations on Walmart Wellness Day, Saturday, Sept. 25
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (Source: Texas Tribune)
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick statement on Fair Sports for Women and Girls Act