Two identified from Tuesday chase in central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have identified two arrested after running from a traffic stop and leading police on a brief chase through central Lubbock.

On Tuesday afternoon, Police located subjects who ran after an attempted traffic stop near 50th Street and Avenue P.

Police say firearms were possibly found in the car, but they have not confirmed whether the subjects were armed when they fled the stop.

After attempting to locate the subjects, Police spotted another vehicle believed to be related and followed them to the 3400 block of 41st Street.

Cyrus Tzehaie, 17, and Demodric Briley, 19, have been identified by authorities after they were arrested in connection to this chase. (Lubbock Police)

