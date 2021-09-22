Local Listings
Willie McCool Memorial half marathon, 5K, 10K scheduled for Saturday

Memorial statue of Willie McCool on the 15th Anniversary of his death. (Source: KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - West Texas Endurance is hosting the 7th Willie McCool Memorial Half Marathon, 5K & 10K at the Silent Wings Museum on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 8 a.m. at the Silent Wings Museum.

A donation will be made to the Willie McCool Scholarship Fund at Coronado High School.

“We are delighted to have this race named after our son. Long distance running helped forge the man that Willie McCool would become. Running at Coronado High School was key to his going to the Naval Academy,” said his parents, Audrey and Barry McCool. “He met his future wife through running; running was always in his heart and an important part of his life. I hope this race will inspire others to follow their dreams and enjoy the benefits of running in their lives.” Ainsley Nelson, a principal of West Texas Endurance, said “After missing last year, it is an honor to once again present the Willie McCool Memorial Half Marathon, 5K & 10K in Lubbock. It gives each of us an opportunity to remember a great man who loved running. We appreciate the support of the McCool family and the many volunteers, including those from Willie’s alma mater, Coronado High School. We are able to remember a true American hero and run or walk in his memory.”

To register for the races, visit www.westtexasendurance.com.

