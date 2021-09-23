Local Listings
Atmos Energy makes generous donation to South Plains Food Bank

South Plains Food Bank building (Source: KCBD Video)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - As a way to support the well-being of the children of the South Plains, Atmos Energy has made a donation of $17,000 to the South Plains Food Bank Children’s Feeding Programs. These funds will help to provide more than 51,000 meals, snack bags, and holiday food boxes to local children facing food insecurity.

This donation comes at a very opportune time, right between the beginning of the school year and Winter break when parents and guardians are preparing to have their children home without the support of schools and the meals that they provide.

“We talk all the time about how difficult it is for families to feed their children during the Summer months and often times we forget about how difficult Winter break can be.” said Morgan Baker, Director of Communications at South Plains Food Bank. “This money that Atmos Energy is donating will help us check a lot of boxes to make sure kids across the South Plains are fed throughout that time and beyond.”

“Fueling safe and thriving communities is a shared goal. " said Brandi Price, VP of Public Affairs at Atmos. “Atmos Energy is proud to partner with the South Plains Food Bank to address food insecurity on many different levels within our community.”

A check presentation will be held at 2:00 on Thursday, September 23rd to celebrate the donation at South Plains Food Bank.

