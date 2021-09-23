Daybreak Today Thursday morning headlines
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Smiling bush homeowner dies
- Allison Robinson died Tuesday after a long battle with breast cancer
- Friends say they will keep decorating the bush in her honor
Dykes to testify for Reagor in fraud trial
- Dykes is expected to testify that Bart Reagor legally moved money from a $10 million loan into his personal account
- The trial is set to begin Oct. 12 in Amarillo
Gov. Abbott announces additional items for 3rd special session
- That includes property tax relief and bail reform laws
- The special session already includes redistricting, transgender athletes and COVID-19 relief spending
