Daybreak Today Thursday morning headlines

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Smiling bush homeowner dies

  • Allison Robinson died Tuesday after a long battle with breast cancer
  • Friends say they will keep decorating the bush in her honor

Dykes to testify for Reagor in fraud trial

  • Dykes is expected to testify that Bart Reagor legally moved money from a $10 million loan into his personal account
  • The trial is set to begin Oct. 12 in Amarillo

Gov. Abbott announces additional items for 3rd special session

  • That includes property tax relief and bail reform laws
  • The special session already includes redistricting, transgender athletes and COVID-19 relief spending

