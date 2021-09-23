Daybreak Today Thursday morning headlines

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Smiling bush homeowner dies

Allison Robinson died Tuesday after a long battle with breast cancer

Friends say they will keep decorating the bush in her honor

Dykes to testify for Reagor in fraud trial

Dykes is expected to testify that Bart Reagor legally moved money from a $10 million loan into his personal account

The trial is set to begin Oct. 12 in Amarillo

Gov. Abbott announces additional items for 3rd special session

That includes property tax relief and bail reform laws

The special session already includes redistricting, transgender athletes and COVID-19 relief spending

