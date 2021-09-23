Dry through weekend, rain chances return by Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dry conditions will continue into the weekend, however, rain chances will return early next week and may linger through the week.

Until then, it will continue to be mostly sunny, dry and warm with the afternoon temperatures around to slightly above normal for the South Plains. So, the forecast for Lubbock will be about where it should be for this time of year. The same will be true for all of our viewing area with the warmest temperatures likely in the east and northeastern region.

Your nighttime lows will remain in the mid-50s from Friday morning through Sunday morning.

As clouds return late weekend the overnight temps could be warmer while the afternoon temperatures will be cooling under cloudy skies and a chance of rain.

