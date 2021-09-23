‘Feed Seniors Now’ collecting donations Saturday at Lubbock Walmart locations

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - During September, National Hunger Action Month, Comfort Keepers® of Lubbock, TX is asking the community to make food or monetary donations to the Feed Seniors Now™ food drive benefiting Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ programs.

The group will be at the following Lubbock Walmart locations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25: 114th and Quaker, 82nd and Milwaukee, 4th and Frankford, and Loop 289 and Quaker.

All donations will benefit 350 current Lubbock Meals on Wheels recipients.

Businesses, healthcare organizations, churches, and others are encouraged to be drop-off locations and hold their own food drives to support this project. Feed Seniors Now™ helps local seniors and raises awareness for this growing epidemic that impacts millions of older Americans trying to remain healthy and independent.

Click one of the links below to help Feed Seniors Now!

