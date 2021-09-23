Local Listings
Greenville woman sentenced to 99 years in prison for child abuse, human trafficking

Barbara Barrett was found guilty of abusing her adopted children and using them for slave labor in a puppy mill.
Barbara Barrett
Barbara Barrett(Hunt County Detention Center)
By Hannah Holtz
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Greenville woman was found guilty and sentenced to 99 years in prison for using her adopted children as slave labor in a puppy mill attached to her home, according to a news release from the Texas Attorney General’s office.

Barbara Barrett was convicted of continuous trafficking of persons by the Texas Attorney General’s Office. Barrett’s husband, Jeffery Barrett, was also charged, but prosecution only continued against Barbara, according to The Greenville Herald Banner.

Barbara Barrett mugshot
Barbara Barrett mugshot(Hunt County Detention Center)

Investigators found over 100 dogs and puppies in a metal attachment to the couple’s home in Greenville. They were then alerted the couple forced their four adopted children to work in the puppy mill.

The felony indictment alleged the Barretts “did knowingly traffic [the children] through force, fraud or coercion ... to engage in forced labor or services,” resulting in a financial benefit to themselves.

“It is heartbreaking to know this horrid abuse was happening in our state, and it is unfathomable that a person could be so heartless to abuse the foster care system and use children in need of a loving, safe home as slave labor,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a news release.

Both Barbara and Jeffery Barrett are still awaiting trial on misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty. Prosecutors have also alleged the couple sexually abused their children.

The Human Trafficking and Transnational Organized Crime Division assisted in the investigation and prosecution.

