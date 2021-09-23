I Beat Pete: Fireman Baseball in Floydada
FLOYDADA, Texas (KCBD) - For challenge #988, we took on the Floydada Fire Department in Fireman baseball.
The bat was the fire hose as you had three seconds to hit the ball with 125 pounds of water pressure to put it into play.
It turned out to be a muddy game that was a lot of fun.
We thank the Floydada Fire Department and all our area Fire Departments for what they do.
I Beat Pete is sponsored by A.S. Dent Shop
