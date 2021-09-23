Local Listings
I Beat Pete: Fireman Baseball in Floydada

For challenge #988, we took on the Floydada Fire Department in Fireman baseball.
By Pete Christy
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The bat was the fire hose as you had three seconds to hit the ball with 125 pounds of water pressure to put it into play.

It turned out to be a muddy game that was a lot of fun.

I Beat Pete: Fireman Baseball in Floydada For challenge #988, we took on the Floydada Fire Department in Fireman baseball. The bat was the fire hose as you had three seconds to hit the ball with 125 pounds of water pressure to put it into play. It turned out to be a muddy game that was a lot of fun plus with the West Texas heat, it was refreshing! We thank the Floydada Fire Department and all our area Fire Departments for all they do for our communities. 12 challenges left for I Beat Pete! I Beat Pete is sponsored by A.S. Dent Shop

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Thursday, September 23, 2021

We thank the Floydada Fire Department and all our area Fire Departments for what they do.

I Beat Pete is sponsored by A.S. Dent Shop

