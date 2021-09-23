KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Clyde

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Clyde, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a five-year-old Husky mix.

Clyde is super sweet and cuddly, but does not want to share you with another dog. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and is microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

