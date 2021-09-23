Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Clyde

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Clyde, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a five-year-old Husky mix.

Clyde is super sweet and cuddly, but does not want to share you with another dog. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and is microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Rayah.

