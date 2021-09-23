Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Levelland to host Cotton & Crude Street Fair and Music Festival this Saturday

Cotton & Crude Fest Saturday, Sept. 23 in Levelland.
Cotton & Crude Fest Saturday, Sept. 23 in Levelland.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Hockley County is 100 years old! Levelland will be celebrating this weekend at the county courthouse square on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

Activities are scheduled beginning with Street Pancake Breakfast and immediately following is parade. Over 100 entries are expected for parade. Vendor activities will take place on Courthouse Square and free live music all day from South Plains College Creative Arts Department staff, alumni, and current students.

Hockley County’s Early Settler will be recognized by the Hockley County Senior Citizens Center.

The day will conclude with food trucks and street concert featuring Hogg Maulies, Slade Coulter and Sam Riggs. Tickets are available at www.outhousetickets.com

A complete listing of events is attached! For more information, visit www.levelland.com.

Cotton & Crude Fest Saturday, Sept. 23 in Levelland.
Cotton & Crude Fest Saturday, Sept. 23 in Levelland.(KCBD)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alison Robinson made sure the tradition kept on, even when she couldn't decorate it herself.
Woman behind smiling bush at 58th & Indiana dies after battle with cancer
The family says they bought the house in July. But they would give it all up if they could have...
2 months in new home, family loses house, vehicle, dogs in fire
Attempted lumber theft leads LSO deputies on chase in South Lubbock, suspect at large
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Toddler injured in possible drive-by shooting Monday night
Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah
Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah Announces Departure

Latest News

Barbara Barrett
Greenville woman sentenced to 99 years in prison for child abuse, human trafficking
‘Feed Seniors Now’ collecting donations Saturday at Lubbock Walmart locations
'Feed Seniors Now' collecting donations Saturday
Noon Notebook - 'Feed Seniors Now' program
KCBD News at Noon - Thursday, Sept. 23
KCBD News at Noon - Thursday, Sept. 23