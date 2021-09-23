LPD, DPS team up to support child of Officer and Trooper with brain swelling

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police and DPS have teamed up to support their co-workers.

A married couple, an officer and a trooper, respectively, had a baby. But there are complications.

Although Morgan is smiling and energetic, the Kings have learned she has brain swelling. It was originally predicted that little Morgan would not survive, but she did.

“we’re still not out of the woods but where we’re at now compared to what we had after the week 20 ultrasound is nothing less than a miracle,” Officer Christopher King said.

Now, LPD and DPS are rallying around this law enforcement family to raise money for her care.

Wednesday’s luncheon at the Elk’s Lodge is only one part of the effort. They’re also selling shirts and accepting donations.

“The t-shirt says it all. It’s one family. It’s not a PD deal, it’s not a DPS or highway patrol deal, this is one family, one fight.” DPS’ Jonny Bures said. “So, we come together for the cause and it’s for this little one, for Morgan.”

You can still get shirts and donate online.

