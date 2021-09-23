Lubbock ISD students have finished building their 19th Lubbock Habitat for Humanity home

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Students with Lubbock ISD have finished what will be one of 70 homes planned to be built in the Talkington addition Habitat for Humanity neighborhood in Lubbock, according to Christy Reeves, the executive director at Lubbock Habitat for Humanity.

By helping build affordable housing, students can help their community while also helping their own futures.

“Students are building our houses, doing the plumbing, doing the electrical, learning the trades while they are helping us build a house that would take so many hours if we just had to use volunteers. It’s a huge asset to us,” Says Reeves.

Students build two houses each year from the ground up. It starts with the frame work, and even includes interior such as insulating and creating cabinets for the home.

Randall Hust, the construction technology teacher at the Byron Martin Advanced Technology Center says this vocational training provides career tracks for students as well.

“We have a huge skills gap in the United States because, since I was a kid, we have been telling students that the only way to be something is to go to college. College is fantastic, I have two college degrees myself, but the reality is that there is a huge need for experienced, skilled trades workers.”

Hust says he is honored to be in a position where, by teaching what he loves, he can help build bright, successful futures for his students.

“To be able to help be a part of these guys’ as they learn how to frame, how to do electrtical, how to do plumbing, all of these skills that are eventually going to lead them to a place where they are very likely going to be making very, very good money, especially as that labor pool dwindles down and that skills gap widens, they become very, very valuable.”

This year, Hust and his class will begin working on their 20th house for Lubbock Habitat.

The current house is expected to be placed in Talkington neighborhood early next week.

