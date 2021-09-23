Metro Unit Makes One Arrest, Seeks Information in Recent Shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police say one arrest has been made and they are seeking additional information on four individuals wanted in relation to a shooting that occurred Sept. 12 in the 1900 block of East Colgate Street.

Lubbock Police Officers received a shots fired call at 6:12 p.m. Sept. 12. Upon arrival, officers located 23-year-old Lashundrick McBrewer with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1900 block of East Colgate Street. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

MORE: Police identify victim in Sunday drive-by shooting

According to LPD, Texas Anti-Gang Center Officers arrested 19-year-old Akkini McDade at approximately 9:30 p.m., Sept. 16, in the 1800 block of East Brown Street.

Akkini McDade, 19 (Lubbock County Sheriff's Office)

McDade was arrested for third-degree felony deadly conduct, discharging a firearm. He was also arrested on an unrelated charge of third-degree felony assault against a family member impeding breath or circulation. He was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. McDade is being held on $50,000 bond for the deadly conduct, and an additional $75,000 for the assault.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is also currently seeking 28-year-old Shaye Johnson, 28-year-old Shayn Johnson, 30-year-old Kenneth Johnson and 23-year-old Tyroen Robinson for their involvement in the Sept. 12 shooting. They are all wanted on third-degree felony deadly conduct, discharging a firearm.

Investigators believe there is video evidence of this shooting.

Information leading to an arrest is eligible for a $5,000 reward. Crime Line callers may remain anonymous.

Anyone with information relating to video evidence or the locations of the four outstanding individuals is encouraged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or Inv. Brian Thieme at 806-300-9858.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.