One seriously injured in two-vehicle crash on S Loop 289
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A car accident on S Loop 289 at University Avenue left one person seriously injured and two others with minor injuries.
Lubbock police received a call at 2:56 p.m. regarding a two-vehicle crash heading westbound on S Loop 289.
The accident caused a back-up on S Loop 289, but as of 3:38 p.m., the area was cleared.
