One seriously injured in two-vehicle crash on S Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A car accident on S Loop 289 at University Avenue left one person seriously injured and two others with minor injuries.

Lubbock police received a call at 2:56 p.m. regarding a two-vehicle crash heading westbound on S Loop 289.

The accident caused a back-up on S Loop 289, but as of 3:38 p.m., the area was cleared.

