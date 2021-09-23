Local Listings
Warm and breezy today

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A bit warmer than yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 80s, sunshine, and breezy conditions.

Sunny and 80s
Sunny and 80s(KCBD)

Cool start to the day, but not nearly as cool as yesterday. Overnight lows were in the 40s and 50s. We will quickly warm up today into the 80s, a high of 85 degrees in Lubbock today. Starting the day out with plenty of sunshine, but cloud cover will likely increase into the afternoon along with the winds.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. A low of 57 degrees.

Temperatures the next several days will not change much- afternoon highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the 50s/60s. Rain finally returns to the forecast next Monday and Tuesday.

Drought Monitor Update

Drought Update
Drought Update(KCBD)

The newest drought update from Thursday (9/23) shows an increase in abnormally dry conditions across the South Plains as well as more moderate drought for portions of the area. A few areas of severe drought have been included in the Texas panhandle.

