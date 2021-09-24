Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

1 seriously injured after overnight shooting in Central Lubbock

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is seriously injured after an overnight shooting in Central Lubbock.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at CC’s Bar and Grill near 50th and Ave. Q around 12:30 a.m. Lubbock police say four suspects fled the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time. Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we gather more details.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
Alison Robinson made sure the tradition kept on, even when she couldn't decorate it herself.
Woman behind smiling bush at 58th & Indiana dies after battle with cancer
Scene of Sunday evening shooting near East Colgate and North Zenith.
Metro Unit Makes One Arrest, Seeks Information in Recent Shooting
The family says they bought the house in July. But they would give it all up if they could have...
2 months in new home, family loses house, vehicle, dogs in fire
Barbara Barrett
Greenville woman sentenced to 99 years in prison for child abuse, human trafficking

Latest News

Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - Friday, Sept. 24
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - Friday, Sept. 24
NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
Daybreak Today Friday morning brief
1 seriously in Central Lubbock Shooting
1 seriously injured after overnight shooting in Central Lubbock
Pro-choice and abortion fund groups sued 22 Texas lawmakers over their work on SB 8.
Lubbock lawmakers sued over heartbeat bill