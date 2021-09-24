1 seriously injured after overnight shooting in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is seriously injured after an overnight shooting in Central Lubbock.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at CC’s Bar and Grill near 50th and Ave. Q around 12:30 a.m. Lubbock police say four suspects fled the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time. Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we gather more details.

