1,000 books donated ahead of Saturday’s Book Festival

By Andrew Wood
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As Literacy Lubbock prepares for this weekend’s inaugural book festival, Kellogg’s and United Supermarkets teamed up Friday to donate 1,000 books- along with some breakfast favorites for the kids.

The books ranged from the classic Hardy Boys mysteries to biographies on historical figures such as Rosa Parks.  Elizabeth Laughlin, who serves as director for operations and development for Literacy Lubbock, says these events are critical for the children’s early development.

“It’s so important for parents to read to their kids,” Laughlin said.  “Kids really pick up a lot of their parents habits, so if they see their parents reading, they are more likely to pick up reading.”

According to a news release issued Friday, Literacy Lubbock states Lubbock County has a 13 percent illiteracy rate.  Laughlin hopes not only for the numbers to drop, but for the kids to look back at this day decades from now, along with the book that lead to a successful education and hopefully a successful career.

“So, this donation is going to be phenomenal for us.  To get a lot of kids, maybe started in reading, or continue reading- which in turn, is going to help them with school, and then their jobs after that, and they’ll be more likely to have their own kids learn how to read,” she said.  “So, it’s really a cycle- and we’re real excited to have this donation because we want to get as many books into as many homes in Lubbock as we possibly can.”

The festival runs Saturday, Sept. 25 through Sunday, Sept. 26 at George & Helen Mahon Public Library.  Laughlin estimates 50 authors will be in attendance, along with multiple food trucks from the area.

“It’s so important to have children’s books in the child’s home.  I mean, I still remember the book that I picked up that really sparked me to enjoy reading.  It was “Sherlock Chick and the Peek-a-Boo Mystery (written by Robert Quakenbush),” and I still remember that book as the moment I wanted to read more,” Laughlin said.  “We’re hoping to find that book and put that book in the kids’ hands.”

