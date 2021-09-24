Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Actress Helps other Women Avoid Her Pain

By Karin McCay
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - You may know Amy Shumer as an actress, a comedian, and a trend setter.

Recently, she gained national attention wearing a hospital gown, trying to get the word out to women that what happened to her is very common and terribly painful but fixable.

In an Instagram post, she said “So it’s the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out.”  With that post, she got about 1.5 million views.

She also got the attention of health experts at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center.

Dr. Jennifer Phy, a Fertility Specialist and Texas Tech Physician, applauded the post about Endometriosis. She says, “Many women suffer with endometriosis and because of the sensitivity of it being kind of related to pelvic pain and pain with intercourse and heavy periods, it’s maybe not something that gets mentioned very often out loud in the public.”

Dr. Phy says endometriosis is extremely common, affecting 1 in 10 women in general and up to 50% of women who are having trouble getting pregnant.

It’s a condition where the tissue that lines the uterus begins to spread outside the uterus.

In Amy’s surgery, she says they found 30 spots where the tissue had spread... even onto her appendix.

Dr. Phy says, “It can be all the way up to the diaphragm and the rib area on the intestines and so 30 spots, it is a lot, but there can be even many more than that.”

Even worse, Amy said in her post that endometriosis is very painful.

Dr. Phy agrees, “Yes, every dot, every one of those 30 dots that she had, it’s like a tiny little knife stabbing you in that place.”

The key is to find it and treat it early. Dr. Phy  says early treatment can include hormones or removing the spots with heat or a laser light in a simple outpatient procedure.

Lucky for Amy, she was finally able to conceive and deliver a child, a son, before coming to realize that her best treatment option was to have major surgery, a hysterectomy, earlier this week.

It was in the recovery room that she felt a need to post her experience and help bring awareness to Endometriosis so other women might find it early and avoid years of pain.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alison Robinson made sure the tradition kept on, even when she couldn't decorate it herself.
Woman behind smiling bush at 58th & Indiana dies after battle with cancer
The family says they bought the house in July. But they would give it all up if they could have...
2 months in new home, family loses house, vehicle, dogs in fire
Attempted lumber theft leads LSO deputies on chase in South Lubbock, suspect at large
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Toddler injured in possible drive-by shooting Monday night
Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah
Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah Announces Departure

Latest News

The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting one additional death and 191 new...
COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 191 new cases on Thursday
Walmart Wellness Day
Free vaccinations, immunizations on Walmart Wellness Day, Saturday, Sept. 25
Source: KCBD Video
Calvin DeForde completes chemotherapy
UMC hosts ribbon cutting for new hospice
UMC hosts ribbon cutting for new hospice