Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

After seasonable week, rain chances return on Monday

After seasonable week, rain chances return on Monday
After seasonable week, rain chances return on Monday(KCBD)
By John Robison
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It may officially be fall but the last few afternoons have felt more like spring than fall. Now, I’ll admit, the morning are chilly enough to qualify as fall feeling.

This weather pattern will continue through the weekend with morning lows on the cool side, in the mid 50s and afternoons from 85-88 for Lubbock and most of the region. It will be slightly hotter for folks along and east of the caprock, especially in the northeastern counties.

Changes will begin slowly on Monday as clouds will increase, along with moisture and the return of showers and possibly some storms to the South Plains.

Rain chances will be low until mid to late in the week as an upper-level storm system moves across New Mexico and may brush the Texas panhandle.

The increase in clouds and moisture will result in slightly lower afternoon temperatures and lead to the possible return of 70s to the area by Thursday of next week.

However, it will be a nice weekend here and the weather looks great for the Tech/Texas game in Austin on Saturday.

You’ll find all the details on our First Alert Weather app, Facebook as well as the web.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
One person is moderately injured after an overnight shooting outside a bar in Central Lubbock.
Police identify victim in shooting, 2 arrested after chase
Alison Robinson made sure the tradition kept on, even when she couldn't decorate it herself.
Woman behind smiling bush at 58th & Indiana dies after battle with cancer
Scene of Sunday evening shooting near East Colgate and North Zenith.
Metro Unit Makes One Arrest, Seeks Information in Recent Shooting
The family says they bought the house in July. But they would give it all up if they could have...
2 months in new home, family loses house, vehicle, dogs in fire

Latest News

KCBD Midday Weather Update - Friday, Sept. 24
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Friday, Sept. 24
Mostly sunny, warm, and breezy this afternoon
Repeat of Thursday for today
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - Friday, Sept. 24
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - Friday, Sept. 24
Dry through weekend, rain chances return by Monday
Dry through weekend, rain chances return by Monday