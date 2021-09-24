After seasonable week, rain chances return on Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It may officially be fall but the last few afternoons have felt more like spring than fall. Now, I’ll admit, the morning are chilly enough to qualify as fall feeling.

This weather pattern will continue through the weekend with morning lows on the cool side, in the mid 50s and afternoons from 85-88 for Lubbock and most of the region. It will be slightly hotter for folks along and east of the caprock, especially in the northeastern counties.

Changes will begin slowly on Monday as clouds will increase, along with moisture and the return of showers and possibly some storms to the South Plains.

Rain chances will be low until mid to late in the week as an upper-level storm system moves across New Mexico and may brush the Texas panhandle.

The increase in clouds and moisture will result in slightly lower afternoon temperatures and lead to the possible return of 70s to the area by Thursday of next week.

However, it will be a nice weekend here and the weather looks great for the Tech/Texas game in Austin on Saturday.

You’ll find all the details on our First Alert Weather app, Facebook as well as the web.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.