City of Lubbock, Texas Tech team up for campus recycling center

The new recycling center will replace the permanently closed, student housing run recycling center.
Recycling in Lubbock
Recycling in Lubbock
By Hannah Holtz
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech will provide a city-supported recycling center on the Tech campus, according to a news release from the City of Lubbock.

The recycling center will be located at 3122 Main Street near the Physical Plant and will have approximately 20 bins that will accept aluminum and various papers and plastics.

The new recycling center will replace Tech’s previous recycling center provided by University Student Housing, which closed indefinitely in March 2020 due to the onset of the COVID-19. In August 2020, it was announced the center would be closed permanently, according to Texas Tech Today.

“This partnership will improve the overall recycling opportunities in the community and will expand the environmental efforts of both parties,” said City of Lubbock Director of Solid Waste Brenda Haney. “The city looks forward to a great collaboration and building a long-term relationship on recycling between the two programs.”

Students and Lubbock residents alike had advocated for the Tech recycling center to reopen as it was the only recycling location in the city that accepted glass. However, the new location does not appear as if it is going to accept glass recyclables.

