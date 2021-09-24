Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

1 seriously injured in Central Lubbock shooting

Police responded to shooting at CC’s Bar and Grill near 50th and Ave. Q around 12:30 a.m.

Get the details here: 1 seriously injured after overnight shooting in Central Lubbock

Suspects, video sought in deadly Sept. 12 shooting

Lashundrick McBrewer was killed last week near East Colgate and North Spruce Ave.

Investigators are looking for Shay and Shayn Johnson, Kenneth Johnson and Tyroen Robinson

Read more here: Metro Unit Makes One Arrest, Seeks Information in Recent Shooting

Rep. Burrows and Sen. Perry sued over abortion law

Both were served with 13 lawsuits in Austin

The FBI says both men have also received credible threats to their safety

Blair Sabol takes a look at the lawsuits: Lubbock lawmakers sued over heartbeat bill

