Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

1 seriously injured in Central Lubbock shooting

Suspects, video sought in deadly Sept. 12 shooting

Rep. Burrows and Sen. Perry sued over abortion law

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines and Steve Divine along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
Alison Robinson made sure the tradition kept on, even when she couldn't decorate it herself.
Woman behind smiling bush at 58th & Indiana dies after battle with cancer
Scene of Sunday evening shooting near East Colgate and North Zenith.
Metro Unit Makes One Arrest, Seeks Information in Recent Shooting
The family says they bought the house in July. But they would give it all up if they could have...
2 months in new home, family loses house, vehicle, dogs in fire
Barbara Barrett
Greenville woman sentenced to 99 years in prison for child abuse, human trafficking

Latest News

Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - Friday, Sept. 24
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - Friday, Sept. 24
1 seriously in Central Lubbock Shooting
1 seriously injured after overnight shooting in Central Lubbock
1 seriously in Central Lubbock Shooting
1 seriously injured after overnight shooting in Central Lubbock
Pro-choice and abortion fund groups sued 22 Texas lawmakers over their work on SB 8.
Lubbock lawmakers sued over heartbeat bill