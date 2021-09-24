Daybreak Today Friday morning brief
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
1 seriously injured in Central Lubbock shooting
- Police responded to shooting at CC’s Bar and Grill near 50th and Ave. Q around 12:30 a.m.
- Get the details here: 1 seriously injured after overnight shooting in Central Lubbock
Suspects, video sought in deadly Sept. 12 shooting
- Lashundrick McBrewer was killed last week near East Colgate and North Spruce Ave.
- Investigators are looking for Shay and Shayn Johnson, Kenneth Johnson and Tyroen Robinson
- Read more here: Metro Unit Makes One Arrest, Seeks Information in Recent Shooting
Rep. Burrows and Sen. Perry sued over abortion law
- Both were served with 13 lawsuits in Austin
- The FBI says both men have also received credible threats to their safety
- Blair Sabol takes a look at the lawsuits: Lubbock lawmakers sued over heartbeat bill
