Hockley County celebrates 100 years with Cotton and Crude Fest

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Hockley County is celebrating its centennial with a street fair and music festival on Saturday, Sept. 25 in Downtown Levelland.

Events begin early Saturday morning, at 8 a.m. with a Splash & Dash 5K run. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Fire Department, located at 600 5th Street.

There is also a Morning Rotary Pancake Breakfast that is 6:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at Ave. G and Houston.

Then, in Downton Levelland, merchants will be offering daily special from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

During that same time, Krestridge Funeral Home will have a VIP tent honoring all Early Settlers. This will be on the East side of the Courthouse lawn.

A parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. at 11th and Ave. H with Sgt. Shawn Wilson as the Parade Marshal. Sgt. Wilson was injured in the July SWAT standoff in Levelland. He was released from a rehab facility two weeks after he was critically injured.

There is a kids area on Austin Street sponsored by United Supermarkets. It is from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. There will be a mechanical bull, melt down interactive castle bounce house, obstacle course and giant slide. Wrist bands cost $6 for the day.

Lightning McQueen and Mater will make an appearance on Austin Street from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. so festival goers can get a photo with the stars.

At 11 a.m. at the Gazebo, there will be a recognition of the 2021 Hockley County Early Settler, presented by County Senior Citizen Association.

Directly after, Clay Gibson - SPC Alumni Classic Rock & Country will perform at the Gazebo.

Then at 11:30 a.m. there will be a stick horse race at the Gazebo.

At Noon, Mariachi - SPC Alumni will perform until 12:45 p.m. Then Darren Welch Group - SPC Creative Arts Faculty will have classic and modern rock until 2 p.m. at the Gazebo.

For those who love races, a turtle race will happen at 1:30 p.m. at the north entrance of the Courthouse.

More music will be played by Madelyn Mandry at 2:15 p.m. at the Gazebo, followed by Caleb Barr then Troublesome Country. That will last until 4 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m. the Cotton and Crude Music Fest gates will open at Ave. H and 6th Street. There will be food vendors available until midnight. The Hogg Maulies will start the music at 7:30 p.m. Then Slad Coulter will play at 9 p.m. Sam Riggs will start playing at 10:30 p.m.

Coolers are allowed for $20, no glass is permitted. Tickets to the music festival are still available.

Use this QR code to get your Cotton and Crude fest tickets. (Levelland Chamber of Commerce)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.