KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet June

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet June, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a three-year-old cattle dog mix.

She is super sweet and gentle. Staff say she loves being outside and going for walks. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

