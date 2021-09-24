Lubbock Book Festival at Mahon Library

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - This free, two-day long Lubbock Book Festival connects authors and readers through an exciting event to celebrate literacy, creativity, and stories!

With over 40+ award-winning and best-selling authors in attendance, and so many genres represented, we’ll have a little bit for everyone. From the tiniest of tots to the experienced reader, from YA fiction to crime thriller and everything in between, this festival will highlight the thriving author culture deeply rooted in LBK!

We’ll have author panels and book signings, book sales, family-fun crafts and activities, a massive used book sale courtesy of Friends of the Library, writing workshops, outdoor entertainment, food trucks, and more! Can’t wait to see you there!

This event also functions as a fundraiser for Literacy Lubbock’s educational programs. Our mission is to change lives through literacy, one person at a time. Please, help us fight back against Lubbock County’s 13% illiteracy rate by attending!

