Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock Book Festival at Mahon Library

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - This free, two-day long Lubbock Book Festival connects authors and readers through an exciting event to celebrate literacy, creativity, and stories! 

With over 40+ award-winning and best-selling authors in attendance, and so many genres represented, we’ll have a little bit for everyone.  From the tiniest of tots to the experienced reader, from YA fiction to crime thriller and everything in between, this festival will highlight the thriving author culture deeply rooted in LBK!

We’ll have author panels and book signings, book sales, family-fun crafts and activities, a massive used book sale courtesy of Friends of the Library, writing workshops, outdoor entertainment, food trucks, and more!  Can’t wait to see you there!

This event also functions as a fundraiser for Literacy Lubbock’s educational programs.  Our mission is to change lives through literacy, one person at a time.  Please, help us fight back against Lubbock County’s 13% illiteracy rate by attending!

Only 2 days until the Lubbock Book Festival! We will have lots of outdoor activities for all ages throughout the...

Posted by Lubbock Public Library on Thursday, September 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
One person is moderately injured after an overnight shooting outside a bar in Central Lubbock.
Police identify victim in shooting, 2 arrested after chase
Alison Robinson made sure the tradition kept on, even when she couldn't decorate it herself.
Woman behind smiling bush at 58th & Indiana dies after battle with cancer
Scene of Sunday evening shooting near East Colgate and North Zenith.
Metro Unit Makes One Arrest, Seeks Information in Recent Shooting
The family says they bought the house in July. But they would give it all up if they could have...
2 months in new home, family loses house, vehicle, dogs in fire

Latest News

Lubbock Book Festival at Mahon Library
Noon Notebook - Lubbock Book Festival
United Supermarkets teams up with Kellogg’s to donate 1,000 books to Literacy Lubbock for...
United Supermarkets, Kellogg’s donate 1,000 books to Literacy Lubbock
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Friday, Sept. 24
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Friday, Sept. 24
KCBD News at Noon - Friday, Sept. 24
KCBD News at Noon - Friday, Sept. 24