Lubbock businesses preparing for big game as TTU takes on Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock businesses are getting ready for Saturday’s big game as Texas Tech takes on Texas, doing their best to work around recent staffing shortages.

Buddy Beach is the director of operations at Table 82, known for their Texas Tech football game watch parties. He says despite having to overcome some staffing issues caused by COVID, Table 82 is ready to have customers join them in cheering on the Red Raiders.

“We are just now starting to see an increase in applicants. We are getting some good quality people coming our way, but it has been a struggle.”

Like many local restaurants, Table 82 has been dealing with a staffing shortage caused by the pandemic. Despite this, Beach says last Saturday’s game brought in a record number of customers for the restaurant.

“For the past games, we have set record numbers. Last Saturday was one of the best that we have had in a couple of years.”

Buddy says the restaurant is prepared and is following strict CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of both staff and customers.

“We still try and take temperatures, we sanitize right now once a week. We have a company come in and just go from one end to the other to make sure that we are being good stewards and good neighbors.”

Along with sanitizing, Buddy says they already have staff preparing everything for the big game.

“We went ahead and brought folks in, just, right now. We’ve got people back prepping for tomorrow, making sure that we are ready and able to get right on it.”

Table 82 is doing their best to get ready and make sure customers will be well taken care of.

“We’re staffed, our kitchen is ready, and we will have food flying out, and hopefully be able to take good care of everyone.”

Buddy is an alumni of Texas Tech, and is hoping for a Red Raider win. He says at customers can enjoy food and drink specials from 10:30 a.m. until midnight during Saturday’s tailgate, including smoked turkey legs.

