Lubbock VA clinic to change visitation policy

The Amarillo VA Health Care System will now allow visitors in certain circumstances.
Lubbock VA Clinic
Lubbock VA Clinic(Eric Mitchell)
By Hannah Holtz
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Amarillo VA Health Care System will alter its visitation policy for its clinics in Lubbock, Amarillo, Childress, Clovis and Dalhart to allow visitation in certain circumstances as a result of improving COVID-19 conditions, according to a news release.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 27, one visitor at a time will be allowed in inpatient units and exam rooms for non-COVID patients. Visitors will not be permitted to stay in the waiting room.

Those receiving outpatient services are encouraged to attend unaccompanied. Care providers can escort patients; one escort is allowed for day surgeries.

Visitors must be 18 years or older and must use the main lobby. Visitation hours will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Amarillo VA Health Care System will continue to monitor conditions and evaluate visitation policy accordingly.

