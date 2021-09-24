Lubbock VA clinic to change visitation policy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Amarillo VA Health Care System will alter its visitation policy for its clinics in Lubbock, Amarillo, Childress, Clovis and Dalhart to allow visitation in certain circumstances as a result of improving COVID-19 conditions, according to a news release.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 27, one visitor at a time will be allowed in inpatient units and exam rooms for non-COVID patients. Visitors will not be permitted to stay in the waiting room.

Those receiving outpatient services are encouraged to attend unaccompanied. Care providers can escort patients; one escort is allowed for day surgeries.

Visitors must be 18 years or older and must use the main lobby. Visitation hours will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Amarillo VA Health Care System will continue to monitor conditions and evaluate visitation policy accordingly.

