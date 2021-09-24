Local Listings
October First Friday Art Trail to feature Día de los Muertos exhibit

Celebración exhibit on display through Nov. 14
By Hannah Holtz
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Buddy Holly Center and the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA) will host October’s First Friday Art Trail on Friday, Oct. 1.

Celebración, the annual exhibition exploring the history and meaning behind Día de los Muertos, will be on display in the Fine Arts Gallery through Nov. 14, according to a news release from the City of Lubbock.

Día de los Muertos, the Mexican holiday meaning Day of the Dead, is celebrated in modern times on Nov. 1 and 2, blending Catholic traditions with Mexican rituals of death and commemoration and serving as a time of remembrance, reunion and feasting.

First Friday Art Trail will be held in the Arts District at 1801 Crickets Ave. on Friday, Oct. 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission and activities are free and a cash bar will be provided.

For more information, visit www.ffat.org.

