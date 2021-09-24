Repeat of Thursday for today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thursday’s temps were slightly above average in the mid to upper 80s across the South Plains. Today is expected to be very similar.

Mostly sunny, warm, and breezy this afternoon (KCBD)

A mild start to the day today, not quite as cool as the last 2 mornings thanks to some cloud cover hanging around. This kept temperatures in the 50s/60s overnight. Mostly cloudy skies will break up and give way to some sunshine this afternoon with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 80s again. Similar to yesterday, we will be breezy into the afternoon with winds from the south around 15-20 mph.

Overnight, mostly clear and mild. A low of 57 for Lubbock,

This weekend looks great with not much change from today. Mostly sunny and warm, a high of 87 Saturday and 86 Sunday. Sunday looks to be a bit breezy, but overall staying dry through the weekend.

All eyes are on a change of a weather pattern next week as rain chances return to the forecast beginning Monday. Temperatures look to slowly taper off into the upper 70s by the end of the week. Heavy, more widespread rain is a possibility by Thursday, but a lot could change by then.

