Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Repeat of Thursday for today

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thursday’s temps were slightly above average in the mid to upper 80s across the South Plains. Today is expected to be very similar.

Mostly sunny, warm, and breezy this afternoon
Mostly sunny, warm, and breezy this afternoon(KCBD)

A mild start to the day today, not quite as cool as the last 2 mornings thanks to some cloud cover hanging around. This kept temperatures in the 50s/60s overnight. Mostly cloudy skies will break up and give way to some sunshine this afternoon with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 80s again. Similar to yesterday, we will be breezy into the afternoon with winds from the south around 15-20 mph.

Overnight, mostly clear and mild. A low of 57 for Lubbock,

This weekend looks great with not much change from today. Mostly sunny and warm, a high of 87 Saturday and 86 Sunday. Sunday looks to be a bit breezy, but overall staying dry through the weekend.

All eyes are on a change of a weather pattern next week as rain chances return to the forecast beginning Monday. Temperatures look to slowly taper off into the upper 70s by the end of the week. Heavy, more widespread rain is a possibility by Thursday, but a lot could change by then.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
One person is moderately injured after an overnight shooting outside a bar in Central Lubbock.
Police identify victim in shooting, 2 arrested after chase
Alison Robinson made sure the tradition kept on, even when she couldn't decorate it herself.
Woman behind smiling bush at 58th & Indiana dies after battle with cancer
Scene of Sunday evening shooting near East Colgate and North Zenith.
Metro Unit Makes One Arrest, Seeks Information in Recent Shooting
The family says they bought the house in July. But they would give it all up if they could have...
2 months in new home, family loses house, vehicle, dogs in fire

Latest News

Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - Friday, Sept. 24
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - Friday, Sept. 24
Dry through weekend, rain chances return by Monday
Dry through weekend, rain chances return by Monday
KCBD Midday Weather Update
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Thursday, Sept. 23
Source: KCBD Video
KCBD Weather at 10 for Thursday, Sept. 23