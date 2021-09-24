Local Listings
SCAM ALERT: Texas Boys Ranch warns of possible scam calls

(WAFB)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Boys Ranch is warning of a possible phone scam where someone claiming to be from the organization is calling and asking for money.

According to a social media post on Thursday, the Boys Ranch says staff was alerted to the scam calls.

Those who receive one of these calls are asked to attempt to get a name from the caller and then call the Boys Ranch Office to confirm at 806-747-3187.

