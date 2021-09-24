Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

TTU students win criminal justice reform award

By Brittany Michaleson
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three Texas Tech students won a “Volunteer of the Year” award for their work during their internship for criminal justice reform. Seniors Maria Cullum, Haleigh Albrecht and Kailyn Edestrand were the first Texas Tech students to intern for Unlocking Doors. The Texas nonprofit is committed to reducing crime and helping formerly incarcerated individuals successfully reenter society.

“They offer like, help with important identification documents, like your driver’s license and things you need to apply for work. And then also they’ll even, through donations and some of their fundraising, they’re able to get resources like work boots or tools that people might need to obtain jobs, ‘cause sometimes it’s required,” Edestrand said.

They were each given a set of clients and gathered data on their demographics, access to housing, employment, if they were rearrested, or needed more assistance. It’s data that will be used to inform law-making and better arrest policies.

“Like you can see a pattern, it’s usually kind of the same thing over and over again because they’re not getting the help, like they’re not getting the rehabilitation they need. They get stuck in what I want to say like a revolving door almost, because no one’s pulling them out of that revolving door and giving them a helping hand,” Cullum said.

The nonprofit honored them for their hard work with the “Jan Hart Black Volunteer of the Year” award. When they found out, all three knew who they wanted to call.

“I texted my mom like right away. I was like, you won’t believe this,” Cullum said.

A criminology, psychology and political science major all putting in their time so that others don’t have to again.

“Every person needs basic necessities, air, shelter, water, food. And when that is taken away from them, one little thing, one parental figure taken away, it just starts a spiral. And so how can we judge someone who didn’t have that at a young age, or didn’t have that growing up? How can we judge them for the things that they’ve done and not expect to help them? Like everyone deserves help,” Albrecht said.

These students set the bar so high, Unlocking Doors has already asked for another group of interns from Texas Tech.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alison Robinson made sure the tradition kept on, even when she couldn't decorate it herself.
Woman behind smiling bush at 58th & Indiana dies after battle with cancer
The family says they bought the house in July. But they would give it all up if they could have...
2 months in new home, family loses house, vehicle, dogs in fire
Attempted lumber theft leads LSO deputies on chase in South Lubbock, suspect at large
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Toddler injured in possible drive-by shooting Monday night
Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah
Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah Announces Departure

Latest News

SCAM ALERT: Texas Boys Ranch warns of possible scam calls
The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting one additional death and 191 new...
COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 191 new cases on Thursday
LISD students finish building 19th home for Lubbock Habitat for Humanity
South Plains Food Bank building (Source: KCBD Video)
Atmos Energy makes generous donation to South Plains Food Bank