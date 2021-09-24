United Supermarkets, Kellogg’s donate 1,000 books to Literacy Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Friday, United Supermarkets and Kellogg’s teamed up to donate 1,000 books to Literacy Lubbock for their children’s programs.

Thanks to this donation, children who attend Literacy Lubbock’s book festival or Tiny Tots events will have the opportunity to receive free books to help build their own home library. Literacy is learned and by making reading accessible and fun, programs like these help set children up for success.

“We can’t be more thrilled to team up with Kellogg’s to make this donation to Literacy Lubbock,” said Keith Bradley, director of grocery for United Supermarkets. “Reading is the cornerstone of education. So, supporting Literacy Lubbock is a great way to support our community’s children. There are few things more important to United Supermarkets than backing education in our communities.”

According to Literacy Lubbock, Lubbock County bolsters a 13 percent illiteracy rate. That is something the organization is striving to combat.

“Literacy Lubbock is so grateful for what United Supermarkets and Kellogg’s have done to make these children’s events possible,” said Elizabeth Laughlin, with Literacy Lubbock. “We want to promote reading as a fun and beneficial pastime--especially for the little ones. It’s so important to have books in the home while a child grows, and through this partnership, we’ll be able to help Lubbock kiddos have a solid educational start!”

Literacy Lubbock’s Book Festival is on September 25 and 26 at the Mahon Public Library. This festival is a free, two-day long event that will connect authors and readers. There will be book signings, family-fun crafts, writing workshops, food trucks and more!

