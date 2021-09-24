Local Listings
Witness tackles minister accused of inappropriately touching a child at a bus stop

Michael Coghill is charged with lewd/indecent acts to a child.
Michael Coghill is charged with lewd/indecent acts to a child.(Oklahoma City Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (Gray News) – A minister accused of inappropriately touching at least one child at a bus stop was arrested after a witness tackled him to the ground and captured the incident on camera.

According to a police report, 33-year-old Michael Coghill would routinely stop at the bus stop during his morning jog.

Police say at least one child had complained to an adult that Coghill “had touched him on the back and he didn’t like the way it made him feel.”

The adult went to the bus stop and witnessed Coghill run past the bus stop and then turn around to run back toward the bus stop when the children arrived, according to the report.

The police report says Coghill went to the bus stop and put his arm around the back side of a child. The witness captured everything on video, which was turned over to authorities.

Coghill tried to run when a witness started to confront him, but he was wrestled to the ground in the street.

Doctors told police Coghill suffered a skull fracture and a cracked orbital socket, but he was cleared to go to jail.

Coghill was charged with lewd/indecent acts to a child.

Coghill was a minister at Lakehoma Church of Christ. The elders sent a letter to the congregation stating he had been relieved of all duties.

“Our church leadership has no tolerance for any type of abuse,” the statement read. “Safety is our highest priority for our community, congregation and especially our children. These past years we have made significant efforts to secure our children’s area providing the highest safety standards possible.”

The church posted the full email on Facebook.

