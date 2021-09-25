Local Listings
Avenue Q Walmart robbed, suspect in custody

Lubbock Police Department arrested a robbery suspect Saturday morning.
By Hannah Holtz
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man robbed the Walmart Supercenter at 1911 Marsha Sharp Freeway Saturday morning.

Peyton Peoples was taken into custody around 10 a.m. Saturday morning after robbing the store and fleeing on foot across Avenue Q to the DoubleTree Hotel, where he was then apprehended by police.

The stolen property, which was unspecified by police, was recovered and returned. According to the Lubbock Police Department, Walmart will be pressing charges against Peoples.

This is a developing story.

